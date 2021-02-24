Pa. receives 40k additional first doses of COVID vaccine, prepares for Johnson & Johnson vaccine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier this week, Pennsylvania was allotted 225,000 COVID-19 vaccines for first dose shots.
This distribution is 40,000 more than what the state received last week.
At the same time, the Pa. Department of Health is making preparations for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the latest corporation to create a vaccine to immunize against the coronavirus.
Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.
On Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine offers strong protection against the disease.
“That may allow looking at other areas of the state to get into where you don’t have to worry about the cold storage chains, for example, or having to vaccinate people twice,” said Barry Ciccocioppo, communications director for the DOH.
The state is also preparing for mass vaccination sites one more supply is available.