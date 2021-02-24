Pa. receives 40k additional first doses of COVID vaccine, prepares for Johnson & Johnson vaccine

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it’s about 66% effective and also said J&J’s shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier this week, Pennsylvania was allotted 225,000 COVID-19 vaccines for first dose shots.

This distribution is 40,000 more than what the state received last week.

At the same time, the Pa. Department of Health is making preparations for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the latest corporation to create a vaccine to immunize against the coronavirus.

On Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine offers strong protection against the disease.

“That may allow looking at other areas of the state to get into where you don’t have to worry about the cold storage chains, for example, or having to vaccinate people twice,” said Barry Ciccocioppo, communications director for the DOH.

The state is also preparing for mass vaccination sites one more supply is available.