Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health hosting COVID vaccine clinic this weekend

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is hosting another COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 8-10 a.m. at Columbia Middle School Taylor Campus.

No appointment is needed for the clinic. It’ll have first and second doses available as well as booster shots for those who need it.

The clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 5 and up. Anyone under 17 must have a consent form from a parent or legal guardian.

Anyone with questions is asked to call at (717) 544-3807.