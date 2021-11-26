Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to host pediatric COVID-10 clinics

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will host three pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics beginning Nov. 29. The clinics will offer the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for children ages five to 11.

Clinics will be walk-in only and parents/guardians must be present in order for the child to receive the vaccine. All clinics will begin at 3:30 p.m. and close three hours later at 6:30 p.m.

Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics:

Nov. 29: The Factory Ministries, 3293 Lincoln Highway, Paradise

The Factory Ministries, 3293 Lincoln Highway, Paradise Dec. 6: Robert Fulton Fire Co., 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom

Robert Fulton Fire Co., 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom Dec. 15: Quarryville Library Center, 357 Buck Road, Quarryville

For more information, visit LG Health’s list of frequently asked questions by clicking here. According to the press release, parents and guardians will receive information for their child’s second dose at the time of the vaccination.