Penn State Health opens public COVID-19 vaccination sites in Midstate

Randy Zerman of Lebanon gets a COVID-19 vaccination from Paula Sheaffer, a registered nurse from Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, at a Penn State Health dedicated vaccination site in Hershey on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday Penn State Health opened COVID-19 vaccination sites throughout central Pennsylvania to begin immunizing phase 1A members of the public. Along with two other Pa. locations, Penn State Health opened sites in Cumberland County at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and at the former Power Train Gym in Hershey, Dauphin County.

Over the past day, Penn State Health has vaccinated more than 1,400 eligible individuals who made appointments through the healthcare provider’s new direct-scheduling website and call center, originally launched on Feb. 18.

According to Penn State Health, anyone who is currently eligible under phase 1A of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan can register for appointments.

The two Midstate vaccination sites are located at the following addresses:

Cumberland County : Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center ― 431 N. 21st Street, Camp Hill (tent outside of Urgent Care)

: Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center ― 431 N. 21st Street, Camp Hill (tent outside of Urgent Care) Dauphin County: Former Power Train Gym, 30 E. Granada Avenue, #200, Hershey

“The new sites are part of a Penn State Health plan to provide the surrounding communities broader, more convenient access to the COVID-19 vaccine once supply of the vaccines becomes more regularly available from state and federal governments,” Penn State Health stated in a release.

Hours of operation vary at each site based on COVID-19 vaccine availability. Walk-in appointments are not available, and Penn State Health is currently working with other Midstate health systems to provide a large, joint vaccination site in Lancaster, expected to open in March.

While vaccine supply is limited, the local healthcare system plans to open appointment slots as they receive more doses.

Penn State Health is encouraging those who meet current DOH eligibility criteria to register online at vaccine-scheduler.pennstatehealth.org or by calling a central scheduling number: 1-844-774-8883, to be notified when new appointments become available.