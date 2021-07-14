Penn State Health to add nine new Medical Group practices for COVID-19 vaccinations

(WHTM) — COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be offered to individuals ages 12 and older at nine Medical Group practices through central PA thanks to Penn State Health. Appointments will begin to be offered Monday, July 26, but registration and scheduling for a first dose will begin as early as Thursday, July 15.

The vaccination will be offered by appointment only at each practice. Patients can schedule by clicking here.

For those who have received their first dose at one of the remaining dedicated vaccination sites in Hershey or Reading, they will have to schedule their second dose after their closing date on Saturday, July 31, at one of the Medical Group locations.

Medical Group practices include:

Berks County: Penn State Health Medical Group — Downtown Family Practice OR Penn State Health Medical Group — Strausstown Centre County: Penn State Health Medical Group — Colonnade OR Penn State Health Carlisle Outpatient Center Dauphin County: Penn State Cancer Institute OR Penn State Health Medical Group — Fishburn Lancaster County: Penn State Health Lime Spring Outpatient Center York County: Penn State Health Medical Group — Dillsburg

For more information about vaccinations at one of the participating Medical Groups, visit the website by clicking here.