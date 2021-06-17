Pennsylvania COVID-19 vaccine dashboard to now better reflect race and ethnicity

(WHTM) — The COVID-19 vaccine dashboard has seen some changes and is now updated to better reflect the race and ethnicity of Pennsylvanians receiving the vaccines in the 66 counties outside of Philadelphia.

According to the Department of Health’s press release, the dashboard’s second page now features a county-specific view of demographics for people vaccinated by race, ethnicity, gender and age. It also displays a county ranking of the percent of residents in a given county that has received their vaccine.

“We are continually working to ensure the data provided is the most accurate information available,” Department of Health Acting Secretary Allison Beam said.

The demographic information will help to identify any equity gaps in the vaccine distribution. According to the press release, the department will work closely with trusted local partners and stakeholders to create and share information for those hesitant about the vaccine.

For more information, visit the Health Equity and COVID-19 page here.