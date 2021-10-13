Pennsylvania reaches 70% benchmark for fully vaccinated adults

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced on Wednesday that Pennsylvania has reached 70% of fully vaccinated adults.

As of Wednesday, the commonwealth’s vaccine providers have given over 13 million COVID-19 vaccines, putting Pennsylvania as the seventh-highest state in administering first doses.

“Today, the commonwealth has reached a milestone in our fight against this deadly virus,” Governor Tom Wolf said. “Now, 70% of Pennsylvania’s adults have accepted their responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 and most importantly, keep themselves and their loved ones safe. This milestone is critical to protect those not yet eligible for the vaccine, like our children under 12 years of age.”

Vaccines are still being provided, to find a location near you, visit vaccines.gov.