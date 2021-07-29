Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association encouraging COVID vaccinations to avoid surge

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — After a productive conversation with state leaders on Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association (PRLA) is looking to keep it going—this time, with its members. They hope more people in the hospitality industry will roll up their sleeves and get their shots, especially with cases spiking yet again. Ben Fileccia thinks another surge could complicate things again.

“What we went through last year was tragic. Not just for the loss of life but also this terrible virus. It shut down our businesses and put a lot of people out of work,” Ben Fileccia, Director of Operations and Strategy at PRLA said.

Many businesses in Lancaster and across the Midstate permanently closed down because of COVID-19. This is why PRLA has spent the last few months trying to get those vaccine numbers up, one pop-up clinic at a time.

“A lot of the clinics we saw open during the day, 9-5. We wanted to make these clinics at all different times and we’ve been partnering up with business development groups. We’ve been looking for festivals and fairs,” Fileccia said.

In the weeks and months ahead, they expect to launch more pop-up, mobile clinics in Harrisburg and Lancaster. So far they’ve done ten, with some success.

“Our end goal is to end the virus, our end goal is to make sure we aren’t mitigated again, our end goal is to make sure these restaurants stay successful and that there is a clear path to recovery for everybody,” Fileccia said.

For the most up-to-date mobile vaccination sites, you can visit prla.org for more information.