Pennsylvania surpasses vaccination of 100,000 educators and school staff

Granby kindergarten school teacher Christina Kibby receives the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by pharmacist Madeline Acquilano, left, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Cities and states are rapidly expanding access to vaccines as the nation races to head off a resurgence in coronavirus infections and reopen schools and businesses battered by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf has announced the milestone of vaccinating over 100,000 educators and staff as of Tuesday morning.

“Vaccinating more than 100,000 teachers and staff in less than two weeks is a big step to help students return to the classroom and stay in school,” said Gov. Wolf. “This helps to get more kids back to school where they want to be and eases the burdens on parents and communities. It’s also another sign of hope that the light at the end of this long tunnel is getting brighter.”

The announcement to voluntarily vaccinate Pre-K to 12 educators and school staff using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine took place less than three weeks ago.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force announced the vaccinations of staff working with elementary school and vulnerable students was completed two weeks ahead of schedule.

“This vaccine initiative has been a huge team effort and I commend everyone involved with achieving this milestone,” said Gov. Wolf. “Thank you to the educators, IUs, school districts, AMI and state agencies for rising to the challenge and working nights and weekends to make it happen.”

The vaccination of educators is separate from the ongoing Phase 1A vaccine rollout.