Pennsylvania teacher vaccinations have many hopeful for a return to in-person classes

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of teachers across Pennsylvania are getting vaccinated this week, leaving many hoping that means more districts will switch to fully in-person learning.

Thursday’s vaccination was a moment worth the wait for Midstate teachers and school staff. Susquehanna Township Communications Specialist Triniti-lynn Thornhill was one of the people who got her shot at the Capital Area Intermediate Unit.

“It went really smoothly. It was really nice and the people were really kind and we just got vaccinated,” Thornhill said.

Lynnea Summerscales is a special education teacher with Capital Area Intermediate Unit. She also got vaccinated on Thursday.

“I think that it’s a great decision to prioritize teachers right now because this is a step in the right direction about getting the kids into school,” Summerscales said.

Many parents are hoping that happens soon, like Heather Fox Woodward. Both of her boys go to school in the Carlisle School District and have been struggling with hybrid learning.

“Their confidence has been crushed in certain areas because they thought of themselves as good students and now it’s really hurt them,” Woodward said.

But, she thinks safety needs to be the priority for districts thinking about reopening.

“If we can get all the teachers vaccinated, I’m all for it,” Fox Woodwards said. “But I feel for the teachers and administrators having to deal with this and having to go in and put their lives on the line every single day.”

For some teachers this shot is just what they need to feel comfortable in the classroom again.

“It definitely makes me feel a lot better knowing that I have students that come in person to my class, and now I’m protected for not only my students but their families as well,” Summerscales said.

Governor Wolf has said while they definitely are encouraging districts to reopen for in-person learning, that decision is ultimately left up to individual school boards.