Pennsylvania, UPMC Pinnacle push for pregnant women to get fully vaccinated

(WHTM) — The commonwealth wants women who are pregnant or planning to be to get fully vaccinated against COVID.

UPMC Pinnacle Childbirth discussed the benefits of the vaccines and boosters which are both proven to prevent severe maternal morbidity and adverse birth outcomes. Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter, and Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson, who’s also an OBGYN participated and said they know this is a decision expectant mothers don’t take lightly, and they want to help put minds at ease.

“Let me reassure you, first I wanted to share I am pregnant. My husband and I are expecting our first child, a baby boy in June. I’m sharing this news publicly because I want my story to help other women across the commonwealth make the best decision for them and their child,” Klinepeter said.

Klinepeter also says she’s fully vaccinated and says she chose to get her booster after finding out she was pregnant.