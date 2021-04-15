Pennsylvania woman one of six who developed blood clot after J&J COVID vaccine

FILE – In this Thursday, April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table at a pop up vaccinations site the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, in the Staten Island borough of New York. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

One of the six women who developed a rare blood clot after getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is from Pennsylvania.

ABC News confirmed on Thursday says she is a 26-year-old who is hospitalized in New Jersey, however, her specific residency in Pennsylvania is unknown.

Six of the seven million people who have received the J&J vaccine developed blood clots since its rollout earlier this year. One of the women has died.

While the government investigates this, the Janssen COVID vaccine is not being administered.

Pennsylvania will not give out the J&J vaccine until at least April 24.