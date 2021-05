GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s mobile vaccination unit is headed to Adams County on Monday.

Vaccines will be available at South Central Community Action on North Stratton Street in Gettysburg from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendants must pre-register for an appointment by clicking here.

The next stop for the mobile vaccination unit will be at the Harrisburg BIC Church on May 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.A complete schedule can be found by clicking here.