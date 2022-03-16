HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pfizer is calling for authorization of a fourth COVID shot for the 65 and older population. The drugmaker says data from Israel shows a fourth shot decreased the number of confirmed cases and severe illness.

“It’s not really clear whether we require a fourth shot and especially the timing of it,” said Dr. Mohammad Ali, the lead infectious disease physician at Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center.

Dr. Ali says the vaccine is still doing its job.

“Essentially, it is holding up against severe infections and hospitalizations very well, more than 90% of the time,” said Ali.

However, that doesn’t mean the fourth shot won’t be needed at some point.

“What we’ve learned from this variant is that you cannot rule anything out,” said Ali.

In terms of the 65 and older population, Dr. Ali says cases and hospitalizations are down.

“Generally, people who have been vaccinated and boosted have had a very mild course,” said Dr. Ali.

Pfizer says health records of more than 1.1 million Israeli seniors showed confirmed infections were two times lower and rates of severe illness were found times lower among those who got two boosters instead of just one.

It’s unclear how soon seniors could be advised to roll up their sleeves.

“The CDC has to make a decision, particularly the CDC advisory committee that is made up of physicians, scientists who are experts in this field,” said Geoffrey Roche, public health faculty at Harrisburg University. “They make a recommendation, ultimately their recommendation is voted on and accepted or not accepted by the CDC director.”

In the U.S. so far, a fourth dose is recommended only for people with severely weakened immune systems.