Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine’s booster dose now available through Penn State Health

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine’s booster dose will now be offered through Penn State Health to fully vaccinated individuals who meet the Department of Health’s (DOH) eligibility requirements.

According to the press release, adults who have received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago can receive the booster dose. The booster comes as a recommendation by the DOH to:

those who are 65 years of age and older or are residents in long-term care settings

those who are 50 to 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions

those who are 18 to 49 years old with underlying medical conditions, based on their individual benefits and risks

those who are 18 to 64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to either their occupation or institutional setting, based on their individual benefits and risks

Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna are also available to certain immunocompromised individuals ages 12 and older. The third dose, which is different than the booster shot, can be administered 28 days after the second dose of either vaccine.

To schedule for a booster of Pfizer or the third dose of Pfizer or Moderna, visit Penn State Health’s online schedule portal by clicking here. For more information, visit their vaccination information page by clicking here. To learn more about the differences between a third dose and booster vaccine, read more, here.