Pfizer postpones FDA application for COVID vaccine in kids under 5

(NEXSTAR) – Pfizer announced Friday that the company will push back its submission to the Food and Drug Administration that would pave the way for children under 5 to potentially start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer, which has been sharing trial data with the FDA on an ongoing basis, has decided to wait until data from the three-dose trial is complete, which the company expects to have in early April.

“The extension allows the FDA time to receive updated data on the two and three-dose regimen, conduct a thorough evaluation of it and facilitate a robust, public discussion,” Pfizer said in a news release.

The trial is in children 6 months through 4 years of age.

In an extraordinary move earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration had urged Pfizer and its partner BioNTech to apply earlier than the companies had planned — and before it’s settled if the youngsters will need two shots or three.

Under the previous projected timeline, young children might have been cleared to receive the vaccine in early March.

