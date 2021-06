PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Philadelphia is jumping on the vaccine lottery bandwagon. The city will launch a weekly lottery, giving away 12 prizes during each drawing for the city’s residents who are vaccinated.

The top prize? $50,000.

Half of the 12 prizes will be reserved for people in “under-vaccinated” zip codes to try and spur others to get the shot.

Nearly 70% of eligible Philadelphia residents have already received at least one dose