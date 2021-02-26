Philly opens third mass COVID-19 vaccination site, fourth site to open next week

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — As the Midstate waits for its first mass vaccination site to open, Philadelphia is getting its third site on Saturday and its fourth next week.

Philly’s Department of Health opened two mass vaccination sites earlier this week with their third site opening on Saturday for Philadelphia residents only in Phase 1A and 1B of the state’s coronavirus vaccination plan.

All Philly patients planning to get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are required to make appointments in advance.

Dorothy Haskins of Frankford had the opportunity to get vaccinated at one of the Philly mass vax sites.

“I registered and I just had to wait for them to call me and that took about a week,” Haskins said.

Until larger vaccine shipments arrive, the city-run rites are only open one day a week.

Next Wednesday, FEMA will open and operate a fourth mass vaccination site in the city at the Philadelphia Convention Center.