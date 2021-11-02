Pittsburgh announces vaccine mandate for city employees

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh city employees who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Dec. 22 could be fired under a new mandate announced by the mayor. Mayor Bill Peduto said Monday, Nov. 1, that workers who remain unvaccinated by the deadline and who do not obtain a medical or religious exemption could face “employment actions,” including unpaid leave or termination.

The mandate builds on an earlier vaccine requirement for new hires. It’s already facing pushback, with the head of the police union pledging legal action.