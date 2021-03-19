Pocono Raceway, Lehigh Valley Health Network partner for largest mass vax event

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In the race to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the Poconos will host its largest vaccination event at Pocono Raceway in Monroe County.

The Lehigh Valley Health Network is taking over the “Tricky Triangle” to vaccinate 3,000 people on Saturday.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

The health network has done drive-thru flu campaigns for 23 years. That experience will help, but the racetrack poses unique challenges.

“It certainly required a lot of pivoting to adjust to COVID-19 because we, number one, have all this on which we’ve not had before. We’ve never had definitive appointments, but, you know, given the fact that everything from a vaccine standpoint has to match appointment numbers, we have to be very careful about that,” said Terry Burger, of Lehigh Valley Health Network.

The Lehigh Valley Health Network held an even bigger clinic at Dorney Park in Allentown this week, vaccinating 4,000 people in one day.