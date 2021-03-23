Pop-up vaccine clinic in Lancaster gets shots to older residents

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — Carol Chapman always knew why she wanted a COVID-19 vaccination.

“I wanted to see my children, and I wanted to see my grandchildren,” Chapman told abc27 News.

It’s just that no one could get Chapman, who is 78-years-old, an appointment for a vaccine.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

“I don’t have a computer, so I was not able to do any of that,” she said.

So on Tuesday when the vaccine came to her she rolled up her sleeve and offered up her arm.

“I didn’t have to worry about going out and I didn’t have to worry about finding somebody to take me to wherever I was going to have to go,” Chapman said. “So to me it was good!”

Chapman lives in Ruoff Towers in Lancaster.

A partnership between Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and HDC MidAtlantic brought 130 doses of the Moderna vaccine to Ruoff Towers in Lancaster on Tuesday.

Residents of Ruoff Towers are older than 62-years-old or disabled.

“To be able to offer this onsite is really huge,” said Heather Haverstick, Director of Resident Services for HDC MidAtlantic. “We’ve been hearing from people that it’s hard to get transportation, it’s hard to find an appointment somewhere so we’re excited to be able to offer this in a way that’s easy and safe for them.”

Haverstick said employees of the housing complexes were also offered shots since they fit into the phase 1A category.

“I think people are ready for COVID to be behind us, so to be able to offer this opportunity it’s great,” Haverstick said.