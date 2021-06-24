FDA plans to add heart inflammation warning to COVID vaccines

(WHTM) — The FDA plans to add a warning to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines about rare and mostly, mild heart inflammation.

A CDC panel says it appears to target younger people. However, health experts still strongly recommend the vaccines for people 12 and older.

Out of more than 26 million doses given to younger people, the CDC confirms 323 cases of heart inflammation mostly in men under the age of 24.

Experts say the benefits of getting the shot far outweigh the risks. But, why are males more susceptible?

The CDC director explained on Good Morning America.

“You know myocarditis itself is more predominant in males than it is in females, so we’re seeing the same trends as we see with the disease itself. So it may be something associated with the hormones in men that may make them more prone to myocarditis,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, said.

Health experts say the virus remains to be the biggest danger to heart health than the vaccines. They say long-term COVID infections have led to heart failure that’s more severe than vaccine-related heart conditions.