Registration open for Lancaster County community vaccination center

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Registration is now open for the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center’s limited public opening on Wednesday, March 10.

The vaccination center is located at the former Bon-Ton department store at Park City Center in Lancaster. The center is offering vaccinations by appointment only.

“We appreciate the significant demand in our community for COVID-19 vaccines, which is why our coalition has worked tirelessly over the past few months to make this community vaccination center a reality,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, lead healthcare partner for the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition. “We are committed to doing all we can to get shots into arms as quickly as possible, but that is completely dependent on the supply of vaccines from the Department of Health.”

Individuals can register for an appointment here. A phone line is also available for those with limited Internet access or other barriers to online registration. Individuals may call the COVID-19 registration and scheduling line at 717-588-1020. The phone line will be staffed Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Language translation services will also be available through the call center.

REGISTRATION NOW OPEN for mass vaccination site in #Lancaster County. You can register at https://t.co/g3cAAcgJ3l, or by calling 717-588-1020. — Andrew Forgotch (@AndrewABC27) March 8, 2021 Click the tweet from abc27’s Andrew Forgotch to get a walkthrough of registering for an appointment.

“We expect call volumes will be high, and our lines may get overwhelmed quickly,” Ripchinski said. “We ask everyone to please be patient as we work to meet the significant demand for vaccinations. If you cannot get through to a specialist or are unable to register online, please keep trying. We will do our best to accommodate everyone as quickly as possible.”

The Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center will be open – by appointment only – from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Patients with scheduled appointments are asked to arrive no more than 20 minutes prior to their appointment and to wear loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm. Individuals with mobility-assistive devices should feel free to bring them.

The center will begin with fewer than 1,000 vaccinations per day and will gradually increase capacity as vaccine availability improves. The center is designed to accommodate up to 6,000 vaccinations per day.

For more information on the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition and the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center, visit VaccinateLancaster.org.