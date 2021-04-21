Relevant Home Care hosts vaccine clinic for foreign language speakers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A COVID vaccine clinic in the Midstate is getting shots to foreign language speakers.

Relevant Home Care held a clinic on Wednesday in Harrisburg, Dauphin County, and vaccinated 200 people.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

Organizers assisted in setting up appointments for people who speak English as a second language. They say many of them are frontline workers who need the vaccine’s protection.

“They didn’t know who to call to make an appointment, that’s why they were waiting until now. We’re talking in the same language, we have doctors that speak the same language, we have nurses that speak the same language. So we are trying to cover as many people as possible in the community,” said Guru Subebi, CEO, Relevant Home Care.

The healthcare center plans to hold their free clinic weekly as long as they receive enough COVID-19 vaccine supply.