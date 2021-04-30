Rite-Aid expands COVID-19 vaccinations to all Pa. stores

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Rite-Aid has announced it is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to all locations in the commonwealth.

Beginning on Friday, April 30, all Rite Aid locations will be able to schedule appointments for individuals over the age of 18 for any of the three major vaccines.

Those who are 16 or 17 years of age can also schedule an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine with legal guardian consent by contacting their local store’s pharmacy directly.

Walk-in appointments are also available on a limited basis in every store. Rite Aid encourages people to visit their local store to confirm walk-in availability.

“The availability of vaccines in every Rite Aid location is a major milestone in our ongoing effort to fight COVID-19. We’ve been on the front lines since the beginning of the pandemic, working across our store footprint to bring testing and vaccines directly to local communities,” said Jim Peters, Chief operating Officer of Rite Aid.

“Vaccine availability is improving every day, and our pharmacists are ready to administer vaccines safely and efficiently, providing the benefits of pharmacist-administered vaccines in a safe and sterile environment right in your neighborhood. Also, in addition to the grassroots efforts we’ve undertaken with our community partners, the availability of these walk-in appointments provides another way for those with limited or no technology access to more easily obtain COVID vaccines. We encourage everyone to make an appointment, or walk-in, today,” Peters said.

Anyone looking to schedule an appointment or learn more information can visit www.RiteAid.com/covid-19.