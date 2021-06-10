Rite Aid extending vaccine hours at select local stores every Friday through June

(WHTM) — Rite Aid is launching a new “Night Shots” program, to extend hours for more people to get their COVID-19 shot to get the U.S. one step closer to the July 4 goal of being 70% fully vaccinated.

On Friday, June 11, 18, and 25, several locations will be extending their vaccinating hours into midnight to help ensure those with less flexible work hours can get their vaccines.

In the Midstate, some locations will take part in this effort.

The Rite Aid on Union Deposit Road will stay open 24 hours to give shots to the public. The York location on East Market Street will be giving them out through midnight.

Several locations in the Philadelphia area will also be participating, and a few in Pittsburgh.