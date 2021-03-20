Sadler Health Center vaccinates 200 people in Perry County

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people in Perry County got their shot Saturday, an important step in fighting COVID-19 in an area with few healthcare options.

Sadler Health Center, based in Carlisle, ran the clinic at New Bloomfield Elementary School, giving 200 shots of the Moderna vaccine to Perry County residents.

“Sadler Health Center’s mission is to serve those that are underserved or uninsured so we really want to get the vaccine where it’s needed most,” said Laurel Spagnolo, director of development and community engagement with Sadler Health Center.

The only shots being taken in the elementary school gym are to the arm, a long-awaited vaccine for many in the county.

“I’ve been trying for probably two months to get in somewhere and I was able to get in this one. I’m very glad they opened this,” said Carolyn Caldwell.

Spagnolo says it’s a partnership with the West Perry School District in coordination with Perry County Emergency Management Services.

“There aren’t as many opportunities in this area as maybe in other areas such as Cumberland County or Dauphin County, so we wanted to bring it up here to the people who need it here,” Spagnolo said.

For many getting their first shot, it’s comforting, “Just to know that hopefully this is going to end soon and everybody gets healthy,” said Kelly Newlin.

When she’s fully vaccinated, Caldwell is looking forward to seeing her family more.

“The highest on my priority (list) is getting to spend time with my grandkids. Other then seeing them from a distance, everybody with masks, I haven’t been around them for a long time.”

Spagnolo says you have to be registered to get a dose, but they’re also keeping a list of people to call in case someone doesn’t show up.

“So far our supplies have been a little bit unpredictable,” Spagnolo said. “We’re hoping that improves, so we definitely will be holding additional clinics and we’ll let the public know the best that we can.”

This particular clinic is only for residents of Perry County.

Sadler will be back April 17 to give everyone their second shot.

Perry County emergency management officials are working with other local healthcare providers as well to bring more vaccine clinics to the county.