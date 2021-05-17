Sadler Health Clinic hosting vaccine clinic in New Cumberland

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Sadler Health Center is hosting a vaccine clinic in New Cumberland Monday. It’s happening at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church on Bridge Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Moderna vaccines will be given to those 18 and older.

Appointments are required.

To secure a time, call 717-960-6901 or visit Sadler Health’s website.

As of the state’s latest report on Saturday, 4.1 million Pennsylvanians over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.

63,000 are getting vaccinated a day, and nearly 48% of people over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated.

This clinic comes as several agencies continue efforts to bring the vaccine to people across the state in rural communities or with limited transportation.