School District of Lancaster based health centers offering extended hours for kids getting COVID-19 vaccine

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is starting to give children ages 5-11 the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during extended hours at the Family Medicine Downtown locations at Carter & MacRae Elementary, George Washington Elementary and J.P. McCaskey High School for students in the district.

Appointments are required and a parent/guardian must be with the child getting the vaccine, which is free to those who want it. Here’s how you can schedule:

Family Medicine Downtown at Carter & MacRae Elementary, 251 S. Prince Street (717) 396-6811 Appointments available during regular hours Extended evening hours on Monday, Nov. 15

Family Medicine Downtown at G. Washington Elementary, 545 S. Ann Street (717) 735-1484 Appointments available during regular hours Extended evening hours on Wednesday, Nov. 17 Weekend hours on Saturday, Nov. 20

Family Medicine Downtown at J.P. McCaskey High School, 445 N. Reservoir Street (717) 544-9021 Appointments available during regular hours Extended evening hours on Friday, Nov. 19



Even if they’re not Family Medicine Downtown patients, School District of Lancaster students are welcome to be seen by their medical providers anytime during the school day. The Health Centers offer sick and wellness visits, physicals, vaccines and testing.

This collaboration between Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and SDoL helps students get access to enough medical care to keep students in the classroom. They’re providing shots, education and resources to keep them healthy during the school year.