Second COVID vaccine doses administered as first doses, Pa. DOH attempts to correct mistake

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam says some providers accidentally administered the second dose of the Moderna vaccine as the first dose.

The Department of Health says a total of 200,000 second doses of the Moderna vaccine were given out as first doses, this is an issue Beam and the legislative task force have been working on resolving.

“As the Department of Health continues to review and improve the complex processes necessary to get COVID-19 vaccine from the manufacturers into the arms of Pennsylvanians as quickly as possible, we discovered some providers inadvertently administered the Moderna vaccine shipped to them intended as second doses, as first doses,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “We are taking immediate action to remedy the situation and are committed to ensuring that second doses are available.

Per the CDC’s permission, Beam says if you had a second vaccine already scheduled with Moderna, it will be rescheduled to the following week or the week after, allowing for a 42-day window, rather than the minimum 21-28 day window.

“By extending the time between doses, while remaining between CDC guidelines we can minimize any disruption to first doses,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “Our goal remains getting the extremely limited supply of vaccine to people as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Beam says it will take the next couple of weeks to get the state back on stable ground.