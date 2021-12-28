Shippensburg Area School District holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic, walk-ins welcome

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg Area School District is partnering with Henry’s Pharmacy to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic beginning at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

This comes as coronavirus cases are climbing, with nearly 200,000 more kids testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

This clinic, located at Shippensburg Area Senior High School, will provide the first dose of the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, and the second dose is scheduled for Jan. 17. Vaccines will also be available for those 12 and older to get their first, second, or booster doses. Walk-ins are welcome.