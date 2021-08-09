Some people are getting a third COVID vaccine dose before approval; health experts warn against it

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — FDA approval of a COVID booster shot could happen over the next couple of months, but it hasn’t happened yet. That isn’t stopping some people from taking it upon themselves to get one.

According to a report by the Associated Press, at least 900 people nationwide have taken the initiative to get a “booster shot”.

“They should not do that under any circumstances,” said Dr. Mohammad Ali, infectious disease physician at Penn State Health.

In some cases, people say they’re doing it because they don’t want to take any chances and think a third dose will give them better protection. Health experts say it’s unclear whether a potential booster would be made and dosed the same as the first two vaccine shots.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily and breaking news newsletters

“This is also under consideration whether we should get the booster shot of the same thing that we got earlier or if it should be tweaked for a certain variant,” said Dr. Ali.

Dr. Ali says at this point, he doesn’t think there’s a need for the general population to get a booster.

“If we see a lot of breakthrough infections and hospitalizations of fully vaccinated people, this might change and we might require a booster later this year,” said Dr. Ali.