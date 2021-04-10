South Asian Association of Lancaster holds sixth weekend COVID-19 vaccination clinic

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The South Asian Association of Lancaster continues to do their part to make sure people who are having problems setting up an appointment for a vaccination get their shots.

This is the sixth weekend the organization has hosted the clinic. They are giving out the first dose in the morning and those in need of their second shot can get it in the afternoon.

The effort has attracted a lot of people who are volunteering to help make sure the process runs smoothly.

‘To make sure the community is safe and healthy going forward so we can all live a peaceful life like it was before covid started,” said Ansh Shah.

More than 1,900 shots were given on Saturday.