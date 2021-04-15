Spanish American Civic Association hosts COVID vaccine clinic

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Spanish American Civic Association Community Center on Pershing Avenue in Lancaster is a familiar place for many people.

Angel Luis Moldonado goes to the community center for lunch sometimes.

On Thursday, he got lunch and a COVID-19 vaccine.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

“When I walked here the girls asked me if I wanted to get (the vaccine) and I said ‘yeah’,” Moldonado explained.

Moldonado said he’d been looking for a vaccine since his neighbor died from the virus.

“It was scary,” Moldonado said. “He didn’t go [anywhere], he was always in his room and just going to do laundry, shopping, and come back to his family.”

Chief Operating Officer for SACA, Sandra Valdez said among the Latino community there has been hesitancy to get the virus. She said that’s why SACA has partnered with Capital Blue Cross and Rite Aid for a vaccine clinic.

“They’re going to a community organization, or business, they trust,” Valdez said.

Translators are on hand to provide added comfort.

Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility with Capital Blue Cross, Susan Hubley said even as the vaccine becomes more available there is still a need for these kinds of clinics.

“Although there are other clinics that have opened up it’s really important we keep these clinics open in the community,” Hubley said. “Because folks are not able to get to busses to go to another clinic that might be in another area in Lancaster. we really want to make sure we keep these going.”

The clinic at SACA takes place on Friday and Saturday as well.

You are asked to have an appointment if you want a vaccine at the clinic.

The numbers to call for an appointment are 717-295-7989 (Spanish) and 866-674-4659 (English).