State Health Dept. limits COVID vaccine providers, Pa. Pharmacist Association concerned

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Last week, the Pa. Department of Health said it was narrowing the amount of COVID-19 vaccine providers, and instead focusing shipments to larger providers who can get the shots out quickly.

But the Pennsylvania Pharmacist Association doesn’t think that’s the right move.

Those bumped off the list are smaller pharmacies. The association says they are crucial, especially when vaccinating the most vulnerable populations.

“The fact that they’re not able to get the vaccine there is impacting the neediest, those in underserved communities and those who aren’t savvy with a computer or getting on some of the websites or who aren’t good candidates for standing in line at a mass clinic,” said Chuck Kray, president of the Pa. Pharmacist Association.

The association says it has reached out to the Department of Health with its concerns.