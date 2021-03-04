State lays out vaccination process for Pennsylvania teachers and school staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Vaccination clinics will be up and running by next week with the hopes of getting educators and staff vaccinated and into classrooms by the end of the month.

“Planning for such a large operation with only a short time to execute takes a tremendous amount of teamwork and focus,” said Randy Padfield, Executive Director of PEMA.

The state says the vast majority of clinics will be able to provide up to 500 vaccinations a day, with some clinics able to support up to 1,000 vaccinations. The vaccine clinics will be help and Intermediate Units across the state and staffed with trained medical personnel.

IU’s will reach out to schools and districts to schedule appointments and clinics will operate daily, including weekends.

‘Some of these plans include using multiple locations for clinics or mobile clinics that will be held at different locations over a number of days,” Padfield said.

Starting on Thursday, child care workers will begin to get the shot from retail pharmacy partners.

“Based on what works best regionally, those pharmacies have been committed to doing the outreach to our child care facilities to let them know when they and their staff can come in to get vaccinated,” said Alison Beam, Acting Secretary of the Department of Health.

The Governor says if a teacher receives the shot, they should go back to the classroom. However, that is a recommendation for schools — not a mandate.

“The state does not plan to mandate any in-person instruction, except to recommend it, said Noe Ortega, Acting Secretary of the Department of Education. “Please keep in mind, we are a locally controlled state and many of these decisions are made at the local level.”