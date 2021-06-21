State masking order is to end June 28; health experts encourage people to get vaccinated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s requirement that unvaccinated and partially vaccinated residents continue to wear masks will end, Monday, June 28. The goal was to have 70% of the population ages 18 and over fully vaccinated, but that is unlikely.

A spokesperson with the Department of Health says they will continue to educate people about the importance of getting vaccinated.

Dr. Nancy Mimm, an assistant professor of Population Health at Harrisburg University, says we must continue to move forward.

“There is no need to panic if we fall short of the vaccination goals,” Mimm said. “It is important that vaccination efforts continue statewide, especially among pregnant women and the elderly.”

The YMCA Center for Healthy Living continues its statewide Health Equity Tour. The tour focuses on overall health and they are also providing vaccinations. The next event in Harrisburg is on Tuesday, June 22 at the West Shore YMCA Branch from 8:00 am-12:00 pm.

Those who want to attend do not have to register. Information about vaccinations will be available on sight, for people who have concerns about receiving the vaccine. For more information on the Health Equity Tour, visit their website here.