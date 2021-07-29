State to text over 250,000 Pennsylvanians who missed their second dose of the COVID vaccine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health’s focus has been on getting more Pennsylvanians vaccinated, but all that work doesn’t amount to much unless people get both doses. The department says it’s planning to remind those people by text message.

“We will be reaching out to individuals for whatever reason got their first dose but missed their second,” Alison Beam, acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, said.

Over 250,000 Pennsylvanians missed their second shot. If you’re one of them, the department will send one reminder text message.

“The first text message will go to people who got their first dose between December 14, 2020, and May 14, 2021, and have not gotten their second dose,” Beam said.

It’s recommended a second shot should be given within about 40 days of the first dose.

“It is never too late to get your second dose, you do not have to start over,” Beam said.

If you missed your second dose, it doesn’t matter where you get the second vaccine.

“You don’t need to get your second dose at the same location where you got your first dose,” Beam said.