Strawberry Square in Harrisburg to host two-day walk-in COVID vaccination clinic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Another vaccination clinic is opening in downtown Harrisburg.

Strawberry Square and Rite Aid are teaming up for a two-day COVID vaccine clinic. The Pfizer vaccines will be administered on Wednesday, July 14, and Thursday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first floor of Strawberry Square inside the Walnut Street entrance inside the former Hallmark store.

“We’re happy to provide space for this vital healthcare initiative. The public deserves to have the opportunity to receive vaccinations without obstacles, and we’d like to recognize Rite Aid for their willingness to partner with us to provide vaccines,” Owner of Strawberry Square and President and CEO of Harristown Enterprises, Brad Jones said.

No appointments will be necessary and vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Social distancing will be observed. The vaccines are available free of charge to anyone 18 and older and to anyone 12 to 17-years-old, provided they have a parent or guardian’s consent. Appointments for the second dose will be made at the time of the first dose.