Survey: 25% of Pennsylvanians still hesitant on COVID vaccine

(WHTM) — 25% of Pennsylvanians say they probably or definitely won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s according to a new survey from Penn State Harrisburg.

Researchers say vaccine hesitancy is highest in rural areas especially with young people, those with lower levels of education and household income and within communities of color.

“I think we have a great opportunity to engage with all of these different communities and groups and I’m hoping the data can be used to develop some messaging and eventually reach herd immunity,” Tim Servinsky, project manager for Lion Poll said.

Reasons for not getting the shot include worrying about potential side effects, not trusting the government to make sure the vaccine is safe and effective and worrying the vaccines are too new.