Swatara Township wants to protect first responders with COVID-19 vaccine

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders in Pennsylvania and across the country are struggling to get their COVID-19 vaccine, but in Swatara Township there is an aggressive campaign helping first responders get vaccinated.

First responders who don’t have health issues are in the 1B category but the president of the township board of commissioners did some pre-planning with a healthcare provider before the vaccine rollout.

So far the majority of police officers have received their second dose and the fire department has more than 30 volunteers that are considered on their active roster and dozens more that are part of the fire department.

The goal in Swatara Township is to protect the first responders and the public that they serve.