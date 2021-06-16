The Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center closes June 30; now where can you get your second dose COVID vaccine?

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Patients seeking their second-dose Pfizer BioNTech vaccine after the June 30 closure of the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center are not out of options.

The Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition issued updated guidance for patients on Wednesday, June 16. Those seeking a second-dose vaccine are asked to use one of the following:

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health care location: Schedule online here or call 717-588-1165 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., or Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon

Schedule online here or call 717-588-1165 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., or Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon Penn State Health location: call 844-774-8883 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment for the Berks County or Dauphin County locations

call 844-774-8883 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment for the Berks County or Dauphin County locations UPMC care location: call 833-664-1969 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment

call 833-664-1969 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment WellSpan Health care location: call 855-851-3641 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Since opening on March 10, the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center has administered more than 230,000 COVID-19 vaccines.