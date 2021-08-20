Third dose of COVID-19 vaccines available at Sadler Health in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been recommended for immunocompromised individuals by CDC and Sadler Health Center has now made the third dose of the mRNA (Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine available to those that qualify.

Those who qualify for an additional dose include those who have been:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

The CDC recommends the additional dose of the vaccine be administered at least four weeks after receiving the second dose.

To receive the third dose, you made make an appointment online at their website by clicking here. Or, call at 717-218-6670. Walk-ins are also available Monday through Friday during their normal business hours.