UMPC to host community COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UMPC is set to host a number of vaccination clinics in Harrisburg, Carlisle, York, Hanover and Lititz between Tuesday, September 21 and Thursday, September 30.
UPMC says all three COVID-19 vaccines currently available will be offered, including the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years and older and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for people 18 years and older.
Third doses, or so-called ‘booster shots’ of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, will also be offered to immunocompromised people.
A complete list of clinics can be found below:
- Sept. 21, 3 to 5 p.m., UPMC Community Osteopathic
- 4300 Londonderry Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109
- Sept. 22, 4 to 6 p.m., UPMC Memorial
- 1701 Innovation Drive, Entrance B, York, PA 17408
- Sept. 23, 3 to 5 p.m., UPMC Carlisle
- 361 Alexander spring Road, Carlisle, PA 17015
- Sept. 29, 2 to 5 p.m., UPMC Outpatient Center
- 2201 Brunswick Drive, Hanover, PA 17331
- Sept. 30, 3 to 5 p.m., UPMC Lititz
- 1500 Highland Drive, Lititz, PA 17543
Registration is preferred, and same-day appointments are available. To register click here or call 844-876-2822.