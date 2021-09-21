UMPC to host community COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the Midstate

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UMPC is set to host a number of vaccination clinics in Harrisburg, Carlisle, York, Hanover and Lititz between Tuesday, September 21 and Thursday, September 30.

UPMC says all three COVID-19 vaccines currently available will be offered, including the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years and older and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for people 18 years and older.

Third doses, or so-called ‘booster shots’ of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, will also be offered to immunocompromised people.

A complete list of clinics can be found below:

  • Sept. 21, 3 to 5 p.m., UPMC Community Osteopathic
    • 4300 Londonderry Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109
  • Sept. 22, 4 to 6 p.m., UPMC Memorial
    • 1701 Innovation Drive, Entrance B, York, PA 17408
  • Sept. 23, 3 to 5 p.m., UPMC Carlisle
    • 361 Alexander spring Road, Carlisle, PA 17015
  • Sept. 29, 2 to 5 p.m., UPMC Outpatient Center
    • 2201 Brunswick Drive, Hanover, PA 17331
  • Sept. 30, 3 to 5 p.m., UPMC Lititz
    • 1500 Highland Drive, Lititz, PA 17543

Registration is preferred, and same-day appointments are available. To register click here or call 844-876-2822.

