Univ. of Pittsburgh now requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone by Dec. 6

University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy student Edith Wang loads a syringe with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, during a vaccination clinic hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department at the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The clinic, staffed by Pitt faculty and students from Pharmacy, Nursing, Medicine, and Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, will vaccinate some 800 personnel, over two days, who are work in healthcare roles, including students from Chatham College, Community College of Allegheny County, Duquesne University, LaRoche University, Pittsburgh Technical College and Pitt who work with patients. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

On Monday, the University of Pittsburgh sent out an email to all students, faculty, and staff, detailing the latest campus COVID-19 policies.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The latest update to the policy states by Dec. 6, everyone on all campuses must receive the COVID-19 vaccination to “remain a community member.”

The University adds:

Starting Nov. 8, faculty, staff, and students can request an exemption from this vaccine requirement for medical reasons, or reasons based on sincerely held religious belief or because of a strong moral or ethical conviction. Exemption requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis by the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Faculty, staff, and students that are granted an exemption will be subject to additional mitigation measures, such as routine COVID-19 testing. This is an interim policy. A formal charter and committee are being formed to create a permanent policy. University of Pittsburgh

According to the University’s statement, this requirement will affect approximately 2,250 students, 240 faculty, and 700 staff who have not disclosed vaccination status. Failure to meet the Dec. 6 deadline will result in the following:

Currently enrolled students will not be eligible to enroll in spring 2022 term classes or live in the residence halls as of Jan. 1, 2022. Students who enroll for spring class prior to Dec. 6 but fail to provide proof or obtain an exemption by this deadline will be disenrolled.



Current faculty and staff will be subject to disciplinary action, which will include loss of access to electronic resources and other disciplinary actions up to and including termination of employment.

To read the full, updated COVID-19 policy, click HERE.

According to the University statement, more than 93 percent of Pitt students, faculty, and staff have disclosed they are vaccinated.

The University has five regional campuses in Pittsburgh, Johnstown, Greensburg, Bradford, and Titusville.