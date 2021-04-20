UPMC, HACC drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic gives out second doses

Joe Crowley of O’Hara Township, Pa., wears a St. Patrick’s Day cap while receiving a vaccination from registered nurse Kathleen Marouse at a drive-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa., a Pittsburgh suburb. (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s drive-through COVID vaccine clinic is now giving out hundreds of second doses.

UPMC opened the clinic on the HACC Campus in Dauphin County about a month ago. Since then, organizers say they’ve vaccinated about 10,000 people.

This week, they’re giving out the second shots to people who received their first doses almost three weeks ago.

Organizers for the UPMC-sponsored clinic are vaccinating new people, too.

“The vaccines are safe and effective, and to flatten the curve throughout the state, it’s one of the most important things that we can do as a healthcare provider in our community,” said Marc Migala, of UPMC.

They say they have plenty of open appointments for this week and encourage anyone who hasn’t gotten vaccinated yet to sign up.