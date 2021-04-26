UPMC hosting vaccine clinic in Steelton

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC is hosting a vaccination clinic along with the First Baptist Church of Steelton on April 29 from 2 to 5 p.m. Residents in any of the Pennsylvania vaccination groups can make an appointment as walk-ins will not be accepted.

To register for a vaccine appointment, community members can visit Vaccine.UPMC.com or by calling 844-UPMCVAC (844-876-2822) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The clinic will be held at the First Baptist Church of Steelton located at 1850 South 19th Street in Harrisburg and will run from 2 to 5 p.m.

