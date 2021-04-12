UPMC infectious disease doctor urges Pa. adults to get COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020 file photo, Penny Cracas, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in West Chester, Pa. A new study raised questions about how well COVID-19 vaccines protect organ transplant recipients — and what precautions people with suppressed immune systems should take after the shots. On Monday, March 15, 2021 researchers at Johns Hopkins University reported a first attempt to find out. They tested 436 people who had received new organs in recent years and were getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

With a lot more Pennsylvanians about to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, a local infectious disease expert says it’s a big step forward — but only if a majority of adults get the shot.

Dr. John Goldman with UPMC says it’s easier for the virus to spread when people are not vaccinated.

So, the more people who get shots, the harder it is for COVID to find someone to infect.

Goldman says, as more people get vaccinated, the spread will slow down.

That’s the whole idea of herd immunity, and it can happen both through natural infection and by vaccination.

“Herd immunity will be important in slowing down the virus. It works when it has fewer hosts and herd immunity is what brings this to a stop,” Dr. Goldman said.

Dr. Goldman says herd immunity will be achieved when 60-80% of the population gets vaccinated.