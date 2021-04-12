UPMC infectious disease doctor urges Pa. adults to get COVID-19 vaccine

With a lot more Pennsylvanians about to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, a local infectious disease expert says it’s a big step forward — but only if a majority of adults get the shot.
Dr. John Goldman with UPMC says it’s easier for the virus to spread when people are not vaccinated.
So, the more people who get shots, the harder it is for COVID to find someone to infect.
Goldman says, as more people get vaccinated, the spread will slow down.
That’s the whole idea of herd immunity, and it can happen both through natural infection and by vaccination.
“Herd immunity will be important in slowing down the virus. It works when it has fewer hosts and herd immunity is what brings this to a stop,” Dr. Goldman said.
Dr. Goldman says herd immunity will be achieved when 60-80% of the population gets vaccinated.