UPMC launches COVID-19 vaccine registration website for eligible Pennsylvanians

Jill Johnson adminsters the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Sharee Livingston, an OB-GYN with UPMC Lititz. (Dan Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new UPMC website is up and running and allows eligible Pennsylvanians to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

UPMC is currently vaccinating people in group 1A of the state Department of Health’s COVID vaccination plan.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

The healthcare provider will contact individuals about scheduling an appointment when a vaccine is available.

“It’s really validating your eligibility and then putting you in the queue so that when we continue to get more vaccine and the more we get, the more we can give,” said Lou Baverso, president of the UPMC Pinnacle Central Region.

There is also a phone number for those who do not have Internet. To register for an appointment, call 1-844-876-2822.