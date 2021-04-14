UPMC, York Revolution to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at PeoplesBank Park

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A baseball stadium will be transformed into a vaccination clinic Wednesday.

UPMC, York Revolution, and the Spanish American Multi-Cultural Resource Center are partnering to host the clinic at PeoplesBank Park in York County.

The goal is to administer 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The clinic is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.

Registration is required and appointments can be booked on the UPMC website or by calling 1-844-876-2822.

Parking will be available on North Queen Street and medical interpreters will be available on site.

So far, Pennsylvania has administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 39.5% of its eligible population.

Nearly 2.5 million people have been fully vaccinated and nearly 2 million people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.